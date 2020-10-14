amber alert

Missing south Texas 17-year-old believed to be in grave danger

SAN JUAN, Texas (KTRK) -- The San Juan Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for 17-year-old Arranza Diaz Larraga, who was last seen Tuesday around 6:41 p.m.

Authorities believe Arranza is in grave or immediate danger after being last seen in the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.

Arranza is described as a white female, 5' 0", 115 pounds, with blonde hair with highlights, brown eyes and a mole on her left knee inner side.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.

