Missing south Texas 17-year-old believed to be in grave danger

Authorities believe Arranza is in grave or immediate danger after being last seen in the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.
Arranza is described as a white female, 5' 0", 115 pounds, with blonde hair with highlights, brown eyes and a mole on her left knee inner side.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.
#SanJuan #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/kCNfEFsR7v— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) October 14, 2020