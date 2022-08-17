Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon after 7-year-old Ana Torres Medina was taken in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who was last seen in College Station and believed to be headed toward the border.

The nationwide alert for Ana Cristina Torres Medina was sent out on Wednesday. According to authorities, Ana was last seen at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in College Station.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina is the subject of a statewide Amber Alert out of College Station, Texas. She was taken on Aug. 16, 2022. Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

Authorities said they believe Ana was taken by someone whose presence places her in "danger of death or serious bodily injury."

A description of the suspect was not immediately released, but authorities said they are possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate HBY0222 and headed toward the Texas/Mexico border.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.