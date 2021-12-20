14-year-old from Dallas area at center of Amber Alert found

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl has been canceled.Over the weekend, an alert was issued for 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni from the Fairview area.She was last seen Saturday at about 6 p.m. But by Monday afternoon, police said she had been found.It's unclear where Hayley was or her condition but the alert has been canceled.The Amber Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.