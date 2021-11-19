18-wheeler Amazon truck comes apart, causing lane closure on 59 SB

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The truck and trailer of an Amazon 18-wheeler came apart at US-59 southbound, forcing only one lane open, according to authorities.It happened just south of the 105 Loop near the Cleveland/Splendora exit.Cleveland police said the driver may have been tired when the accident occurred, but they were still investigating.No injuries were reported.Crews worked for more than 12 hours to recover supplies that fell from inside the truck.