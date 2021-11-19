18-wheeler Amazon truck comes apart, causing lane closure on 59 SB

EMBED <>More Videos

18-wheeler Amazon truck comes apart, causing lane closure on 59 SB

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The truck and trailer of an Amazon 18-wheeler came apart at US-59 southbound, forcing only one lane open, according to authorities.

It happened just south of the 105 Loop near the Cleveland/Splendora exit.

Cleveland police said the driver may have been tired when the accident occurred, but they were still investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Crews worked for more than 12 hours to recover supplies that fell from inside the truck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clevelandamazonaccidenttraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News