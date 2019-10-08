Amazon driver takes photo of delivered package, then steals it

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.

A Nest video camera in a North Carolina neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.

The package contained baby supplies for the family's daughter, who started daycare Monday.

The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 credit.

"I certainly want to help alert our neighbors of this type of crime," the homeowner said.

But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100.

"We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson told ABC11 late Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaamazonviral videosocial mediapackage theftu.s. & worldhomeownerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
HAPPENING NOW: Astros' pivotal Game 4 underway in Tampa Bay
Man sworn in as deputy after losing 250 lbs.
Siblings found hanging in basement before dying: affidavit
Fight over $4 billion in federal flood funds gets personal
Teenager in pantsuit not allowed to go to homecoming
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Show More
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Suspect opens fire on officers at SE Houston apartments
Soon-to-be retiree killed when driver hit him and ran on Hwy 90
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put after claiming 'witch-hunt'
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
More TOP STORIES News