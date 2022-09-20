Former Amazon delivery driver clearing his name after video shows him entering League City home

The delivery driver says that while the viral video shows him entering the home, it doesn't show the conversation with the owner.

A man delivering Amazon packages is clearing his name after a video online shows him dropping off packages inside a League City home.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man delivering Amazon packages is clearing his name after a video online shows him dropping off packages inside a League City home.

The homeowners said they never gave Amazon an access code, but the delivery guy says the code was in his notes.

This driver, who doesn't want his face shown because of the backlash he's gotten from this video, says he followed every rule in the book and is confused about why this family filed a police report on him.

SEE ALSO: 'It was very alarming': League City family says delivery man unlocked their door without permission

The video shows him dropping off packages inside a home earlier this month.

He said the video does not show the conversation that happened next.

"The customer comes out and says, 'Hey,' I said, 'Hey, how you doing? I'm with Amazon, just have a delivery for you,'" the driver recalled. "He asked me how I got in, I said, 'Sir, you have an access code in your notes.'"

The driver said he took a picture of the packages and then left without a problem.

Later, the family sent the video to ABC13, saying they did not give him or Amazon any access to their home without permission.

The family also requested for their faces to be blurred because of the backlash they've gotten.

SEE ALSO: Amazon clarifies what happened with driver unlocking League City family's home

"I don't think he had intentions of just sitting that down," Mr. Sparks, who was home during the delivery, said. "He was just going to see if somebody was here, and I'm sure he probably would have come in for sure."

That claim bothers the former employee.

"I definitely feel like you're making me out to be a criminal, and that wasn't even the case," the driver said. "I was just trying to provide good customer service."

Amazon confirmed an access code had been linked to that address since 2017 and apologized to the family.

"If anybody deserves an apology, it's me because I was, honestly, trying to do my job," the driver said. "I don't appreciate being labeled as a burglar or criminal with any intent."

ABC13 received a call from the family after airing the driver's story. They said the code Amazon had on file does not work for their front door. They are also concerned about the danger this puts workers in by entering a family's home without permission. The family has also hired an attorney.

The man quit shortly after this incident, saying his employer, a third-party contractor, did not stand up for him.

ABC13 reached out to Amazon on Tuesday, asking if they are going to apologize to driver, and how they plan prevent something like this from happening in the future, but we have not yet heard back.