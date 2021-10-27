american music awards

2021 American Music Awards nominees: FULL LIST

Artist of the Year nominees are Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd.
LOS ANGELES -- Music lovers, it's time: nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards on ABC were announced Thursday morning!

Olivia Rodrigo, making her AMA debut, leads the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year.

Five-time winner The Weeknd scored six nods, followed close behind by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five nominations each.

2020 Artist of the Year winner Taylor Swift, also the record-holder for most AMA wins of all time with 32, is nominated in the category again, facing off against fellow global superstars including BTS, Ariana Grande and Drake.

"Good Morning America" had a first look at two of the categories. The singers being recognized in the coveted Artist of the Year category are:

Artist of the Year


Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

A new category, Favorite Trending Song, nominates 2021's most viral songs based on data compiled from TikTok. They are:

Favorite Trending Song


Erica Banks: "Buss It"
Maneskin: "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion: "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"
Popp Hunna: "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.



The show will take place on ABC live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. Performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Nominees in other categories include:


New Artist of The Year


24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The kid LAROI

Collaboration of The Year


24kGoldn ft. iann dior: "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon: "Peaches"

Favorite Music Video


Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B: "Up"
Lil Nas X: "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"
The Weeknd: "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist


Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist


Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group


AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album


Ariana Grande: "Positions"
Dua Lipa: "Future Nostalgia"
Olivia Rodrigo: "SOUR"
Taylor Swift: "evermore"
The Kid LAROI: "F*** LOVE"

Favorite Pop Song


BTS: "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa: "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo: "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist


Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist


Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group


Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album


Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"
Gabby Barrett: "Goldmine"
Lee Brice: "Hey World"
Luke Bryan: "Born Here Live Here Die Here"
Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Favorite Country Song


Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown: "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett: "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs: "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes: "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist


Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist


Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album


Drake:"Certified Lover Boy"
Juice WRLD: "Legends Never Die"
Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"
Pop Smoke: "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"
Rod Wave: "SoulFly"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song


Cardi B: "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV: "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft 6LACK: "Calling My Phone"
Polo G: "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke: "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist


Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist


Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhene Aiko
SZA

Favorite R&B Album


Doja Cat: "Planet Her"
Giveon: "When It's All Said And Done ... Take Time"
H.E.R.: "Back of My Mind"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Heaux Tales"
Queen Naija: "misunderstood"

Favorite R&B Song Nominees:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"
Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R.: "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist


Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist


Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALIA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group


Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrollladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album


Bad Bunny: "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"
Kali Uchis: "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"
KAROL G: "KG0516"
Maluma: "PAPI JUANCHO"
Rauw Alejandro: "Afrodisíaco"

Favorite Latin Song


Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny & ROSALIA: "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko: "Pepas"
Kali Uchis: "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd: "Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist


AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist


CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist


Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist


David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiesto

Country artist Morgan Wallen, who was condemned by the music industry for using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February, will not be included in this year's ceremony, showrunners said in a statement.

"Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows," the statement read.

Don't miss the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream the show the next day on Hulu.
