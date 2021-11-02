american music awards

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards on ABC

Cardi B has won several American Music Awards and performed on the show in 2018
By Danny Clemens
2021 American Music Awards nominees revealed on 'GMA'

LOS ANGELES -- Cardi B will take the stage to host the 2021 American Music Awards on ABC, producers announced Tuesday.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a news release. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to [executive producer] Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Added Collins: "We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

The "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" rapper has won five American Music Awards. She performed on the show in 2018.

Performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The show will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she's eligible, is the leading nominee with seven nominations, including artist of the year and new artist of the year. Five-time winner The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. Click here to see a full list of 2021 American Music Awards nominees.

Voting is now open through Nov. 16. The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans -- just search "AMAs" on TikTok or click here to cast your vote. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.

Don't miss the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream the show the next day on Hulu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
