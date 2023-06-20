Texas Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for 7-year-old Amarianna Benavidez

What to do when someone you know goes missing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Monday night.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Amarianna Benavidez was last seen at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio.

Authorities said Amarianna was abducted but did not provide any other details.

A photo provided by San Antonio police shows Amarianna Benavidez, 7, whose reported abduction set off an Amber Alert.

Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:

Amarianna Benavidez

Age : 7 years old

: 7 years old Eyes : Brown

: Brown Hair : Brown

: Brown Weight : 70 lbs.

: 70 lbs. Height : 4 feet 3 inches

: 4 feet 3 inches Clothing description: Last seen wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts, and no shoes

Authorities also said the girl is missing a tooth and has a scar on her upper lip.

Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.