Texas Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for 7-year-old Amarianna Benavidez

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl has gone missing and may be in danger, according to an Amber Alert activated on Monday night.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, Amarianna Benavidez was last seen at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio.
Authorities said Amarianna was abducted but did not provide any other details.
Here are the descriptions provided by Texas DPS:
Amarianna Benavidez
- Age: 7 years old
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Brown
- Weight: 70 lbs.
- Height: 4 feet 3 inches
- Clothing description: Last seen wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts, and no shoes
Authorities also said the girl is missing a tooth and has a scar on her upper lip.
Anyone who has seen the girl, the suspect or the vehicle is urged to report information to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.