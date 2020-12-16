holiday

Inspired by Selena, Amanda Solis follows her own journey into a career in music

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Amanda Solis, a native of Texas City, never dreamed she'd have a singing career.

"The first thing to do was get your education, get a job, and then eventually get married," said Solis. "This wasn't on the list of things."

Solis, who lost both of her parents at the age of six, was pursuing those traditional foundations of life, but everything changed when she entered a karaoke contest with some friends. She sang a Selena song, won the contest, and has spent the last five years as a Selena tribute act.

"The next thing you know, I have people booking me," she said. "I performed for Dr. Phil and his family in Hollywood, and for the Dallas Mavericks with my own band."

Solis says her family often listened to Selena at gatherings, and she vividly remembers the first time she saw the Latina superstar. She says Selena instantly reminded her of her own mother.

"Maybe not in the resemblance, but her style."

While Solis is appreciative of her start covering Selena songs, she's started to pave her own way. She's signed with a record label, and has started releasing original music under her own name.

"I'm just so grateful," said Solis. "I can actually call myself an artist."

You can hear Solis perform an original song on ABC13's exclusive broadcast of Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular, which airs Friday at 7pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexas citycoh holiday lightingholidaymusicabc13 plusselena
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Man sends thousands of Christmas cards to Texas school districts
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
For Grammy-winner Robert Glasper, Houston is always home
Prince Harry and Meghan launch their own podcast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen takes in-person exam in hazmat suit to protect family from virus
Autopsy result of man shot by La Marque PD to be released
Former Conroe priest heading to prison for child indecency
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Freezing temperatures expected Thursday morning
1 dead, 1 injured in deadly drive-up shooting in north Harris Co.
Nursing homes next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Biden, Pence set to publicly get COVID-19 vaccine soon
Face shields alone 'do little' to protect from virus, city says
Don't miss ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week
4 dead in 5 separate officer-involved shootings this month
Democrats respond day after former HPD captain arrested
More TOP STORIES News