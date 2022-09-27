Alvin ISD student in custody after stabbing incident involving faculty member, district says

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Alvin Junior High student is in custody Tuesday after a stabbing incident involving a faculty member, the district said in a statement.

Just after 8 a.m., ABC13 saw a presence of Alvin ISD officers on campus, which is in the 2300 block of South Street.

"Out of abundance of caution, the faculty member has been transported to a local hospital," the statement said in part.

It was not clear what kind of weapon or object was used in the incident, but the district confirmed it did not involve a knife.

Alvin ISD Police Department is investigating the incident and appropriate charges will be filed.

