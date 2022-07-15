Jose Altuve injury: Houston Astro's All-Star Game start in jeopardy with left leg contusion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve is expected to be out Friday for the Houston Astros' series-opener against Oakland after sustaining a left leg bruise against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
But while manager Dusty Baker already planned to give his star second baseman the day off Friday, Altuve's next few games, including his scheduled start in next Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, appear in jeopardy.
Altuve, who is considered day-to-day, told reporters before Friday night's game that if the injury lingers, he could indeed miss playing in the Midsummer Classic.
Altuve was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Houston's 3-2 victory against the Angels. Mauricio Dubon took over second base after Altuve was pulled from the game.
Eyewitness Sports producer Joe Gleason asked Altuve about his comfort level after the HBP.
"A lot of discomfort. It got a little bit of bone right below the knee - some muscle and some tendon," Altuve said. "(I'm) just thinking about today and trying to get better. Obviously, I don't want to miss (any games). I want to come back as soon as I can."
This isn't the first time this season that Altuve has suffered an injury to his left leg. The 32-year-old missed 12 games after injuring his left hamstring on April 19.
Altuve was also evaluated for a concussion after a scary collision while running to first base on May 30 against Oakland.
If he's indeed scratched from the AL squad, which Baker is managing this year, Altuve will join first-time All-Star Yordan Alvarez, who is being kept out with a hand injury.
Altuve's selection this year is the eighth of his career.
Despite the star's string of injuries, the Astros have managed to remain atop the AL West, even threatening the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball before the all-star break.
