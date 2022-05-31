Jose Altuve collision leads to concussion evaluation for Houston Astros star

Scary collision at first base. Jose Altuve just on his feet after crashing into a leaping Christian Bethancourt. #Astros — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 30, 2022

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) -- Astros fans held their collective breaths when star Jose Altuve went down after running toward first base.Stop us if this sounds familiar already, but this exact scenario played out Monday for the second time this season.Houston's second baseman went to the ground in the seventh inning of the Astros' win after he hit his head on Oakland Athletics first baseman Christian Bethancourt, who was leaping to catch a high throw from teammate Chad Pinder.Both Altuve and Bethancourt went down immediately and trainers for both teams rushed onto the field.Altuve was replaced on defense in the bottom of the eighth to be evaluated for a possible concussion after Astros manager Dusty Baker said he "didn't look too good in the eye."Altuve is listed as day-to-day and may likely be out of the second game of a three-game series in Oakland Tuesday night.The 32-year-old already spent a stint on the 10-day injured list earlier this season after straining his left hamstring while stretching out for first base during Houston's home opener on April 18.The injury Monday was the only damper on what was a landmark day for the team. Starting pitcher Framber Valdez threw his first career complete game on 114 pitches and seven strikeouts. The left-hander got great run support in the form of three home runs: two by Yordan Alvarez and one by Altuve.Alvarez hit a career-long 469-foot boomer in the fourth inning before launching a 444-foot shot in nearly the same spot in the eighth.Altuve and Alvarez's teammate Kyle Tucker wasn't in Monday's lineup due to a sore left foot. A source told ESPN an MRI revealed inflammation but no structural damage.