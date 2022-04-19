Houston Astros

Jose Altuve says he's 'feeling better' after hamstring injury in Astros' home opener victory

Astros star Jose Altuve leaves game with hamstring injury in 8th

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday night's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

"We'll have more answers (Tuesday)," manager Dusty Baker said. "He will see the doctor. I can say that."




Altuve said he would have tests done, but wasn't sure exactly what those would be.

"I'm actually feeling better than what I was expecting but we'll see tomorrow," he said.

He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.

