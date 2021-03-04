Construction worker killed after being run over by machinery in SW Harris County, sheriff says

To our community members in the area of Almeda/Sam Houston Tollway E: it appears a construction site worker, while operating a heavy equipment machine, struck another worker. The worker that was struck has been pronounced deceased. Investigation is underway. #HouNews https://t.co/XCCWfYefL3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 3, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker was killed in an accident at a construction site in southwest Harris County.It happened at 14800 Almeda Road near West Riley at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.According to a tweet published by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a worker was operating a "heavy equipment machine" and hit another worker.The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.