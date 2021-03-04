worker death

Construction worker killed after being run over by machinery in SW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker was killed in an accident at a construction site in southwest Harris County.

It happened at 14800 Almeda Road near West Riley at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.



According to a tweet published by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a worker was operating a "heavy equipment machine" and hit another worker.

The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
