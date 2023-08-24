Allisha Watts found: Boyfriend arrested for murder of missing woman; remains located

Authorities investigating body found in Montgomery Co. in connection with Allisha Watts case

Allisha Watts' boyfriend James Dunmore had been seeing 39 year old for 1 year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities said they believe they've found the remains of 39-year-old Allisha Watts, a North Carolina woman who has been missing for over a month.

Watts' boyfriend, James Dunmore, has been arrested for murder, the sheriff's office in Montgomery County, North Carolina, said in a statement Thursday.

Watts was last seen in Charlotte on July 16. Two days later, police said Watts' Mercedes was found in Anson County, southeast of Charlotte.

Watts' sister, Stephanie Johnson, told ABC News the 39-year-old was last seen on July 16 with Dunmore, her boyfriend of one year. The couple met when Watts, who lives in Moore County, North Carolina, would drive to Charlotte to visit her cousin, who is Dunmore's neighbor, Johnson said.

It was not immediately clear where in Montgomery County the remains were found. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Thursday, "This case is no longer considered a missing person investigation."

Johnson described her sister, who worked in the mental health field, as a "hard-working, independent, reliable, resourceful, loving, kind, attentive person."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.