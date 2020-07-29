alligator

Harris Co. Precinct 3 deputy constables help wrangle huge gator near Summerwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of Harris County deputy constables had an interesting day at work on Tuesday.

In a photo posted on the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office's Facebook page, several deputy constables were seen wrangling a massive alligator.

"Deputy McDonald had to slap the cuffs on an unusual suspect this morning," read the post.

READ ALSO: Video shows kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator

Officials say it was found in the Summerwood area.

According to the post, the gator is 9 feet long and was later released to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.



The photos garnered hundreds of likes and comments on Facebook.



Seeing alligators isn't uncommon for most Texans.

Last month, a girl in Fulshear who was out fishing was surprised when she started reeling in a fish she caught from a bridge near Fulbrook.

The little girl was captured trying to reel in her fish when a gator came rushing in the water to snatch the fish away.

READ MORE: Alligator in Fulshear swoops in and steals girl's fish right off fishing line
