13 Investigates what schools must release in alleged assaults, what happens when they don't

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- When the mother of a student with special needs says she got a call alleging her then-18-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted at school in November 2021, she wanted to know exactly what happened.

Since then, the teen's family has been pushing to find out more about the Alvin Independent School District's investigation into the alleged incident but claims they haven't learned much.

"I got a handwritten note. That's all I got," the teen's mother said.

We are not naming the student or her family because of the nature of her case.

Across the state, districts reported 108 instances where a student was accused of sex assault at a school or school-sponsored event during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency.

13 Investigates wanted to know what happened in the alleged assault at Alvin ISD, but our request was partially denied, and it's all because state law allows government agencies and school districts to withhold some information from the public.

"The Texas Public Information Act is a law passed by the Legislature that gives all citizens the right to full information from Texas agencies, government-funded operations, upon the request of any citizen to that organization," Chip Stewart, a professor of journalism at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, said. "There are some exceptions, of course, and what happens is you file a request for a record (to an agency). ... They have 10 business days to either give you the records, to tell you why they're not giving you the records or to appeal to the Attorney General's Office to ask for clarification if they're not sure whether they should give you records."

Alvin ISD sent our request for the district's police report on the incident to the Texas Attorney General's Office, which said because we know the identity of the person involved, the district can withhold the information to "protect the privacy of the individual whom the information relates to."

The Alvin ISD case is a small part of an increasingly difficult and frustrating fight for transparency with public entities. When we see you for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC13, 13 Investigates looks at another case involving a teacher allegedly behaving badly and how her school district dealt with our request for records. You'll also see whether anyone really faces consequences for withholding potentially vital information, and how that impacts regular people.

