Justin Verlander 1 of 6 Astros selected to All-MLB team before leaving to New York Mets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not too shabby! Of the nine Houston Astros who bid spots on the most prestigious list in the MLB after a historic World Series run, six of them were selected to the 2022 All-MLB team.

The Astros finalists on the ballot, which fans were allowed to vote on, were: José Altuve, Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregamn, Yordan Álvarez, Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and Ryan Pressly.

According to MLB, the fan balloting counted toward 50% of the vote, while the other 50% was based on a baseball media panel vote. Voting ended on Nov. 22, and the selections were announced on Monday.

So, drum roll, please!

The Astros selected to the All-MLB Team are:

José Altuve, second base. The 32-year-old, two-time world champion's put up 158 hits, 28 home runs, and 57 runs batted in. He was ranked first in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and runs scored.

Yordan Álvarez, designated hitter. Who's your daddy? He's your daddy! The 25-year-old had a career-high 37 home runs, 97 runs batted in, 29 doubles, and 78 walks in 135 games this season. He not only earned his first career All-star game selection, but he also ranked third in home runs, fourth in batting average, tied for fourth in walks and tied for fifth in RBI in the AL.

Ryan Pressly, relief pitcher. The 33-year-old went 3-3 with a career-high of 33 saves and a 2.98 earned run average. According to the MLB, in the American League, Pressly ranked fourth in saves, tied for fourth in save percentage, fifth in opponent on-base, and fifth in opponent on-base plus slugging.

Kyle Tucker, outfield. The 25-year-old put up 71 runs, 28 doubles, 30 home runs, and had a career-high 107 runs batted in a career-high 150 games for the Astros this season. He was the only MLB player with 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2022, according to the MLB.

Framber Valdez, starting pitcher. The left-handed pitcher had his best career season yet, going 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 31 starts. He brought the filth in the postseason, going 3-0 in four quality starts. He also tossed 25 consecutive quality starts from April 25 to Sept. 18, setting the MLB record for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season.

Justin Verlander, starting pitcher. He may no longer be a Houston Astro after signing a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets, but we're still proud of him! The 39-year-old led the American League in wins finishing with 18. He also finished his last season with the Astros with a 1.75 earned run average, which would be indicative of a young ace's stat line. Additionally, Verlander's ERA is the lowest posted by an AL pitcher in a full season since Red Sox starter Pedro Martinez had a 1.74 ERA in his Cy Young season of 2000, according to the MLB.

