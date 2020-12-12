All clear after brief shelter-in-place order for La Porte residents

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in La Porte after a fire was reported at the Odfjell Terminal Houston located at 12211 Port Rd in Seabrook.
Odfjell Terminal said the fire started in its utility and power pack area.
Odfjell Terminals Houston provides unsurpassed storage, transfer and distribution services to the liquid bulk chemical industry.
This is an update from the City of La Porte. The City is issuing an All Clear for the Shelter in Place. The City has received more information regarding the fire that occurred on Port Road, and has determined it is now safe to lift the Shelter in Place. pic.twitter.com/tbZq1EZqbJ— La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) December 12, 2020