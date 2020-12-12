shelter in place

All clear after brief shelter-in-place order for La Porte residents

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- An all clear has been given after a fire in Seabrook prompted a shelter-in-place for La Porte residents.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in La Porte after a fire was reported at the Odfjell Terminal Houston located at 12211 Port Rd in Seabrook.

Odfjell Terminal said the fire started in its utility and power pack area.

Odfjell Terminals Houston provides unsurpassed storage, transfer and distribution services to the liquid bulk chemical industry.

