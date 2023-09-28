Alief ISD board member Dr. Gregg Patrick told ABC13 the district's annual golf tournament is a great way to give back to deserving students and teachers.

Alief ISD invites golfers to swing for a good cause at Sugar Creek Country Club

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Alief ISD Education Foundation will host its 19th annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 30 in Sugar Land.

Proceeds from the tournament fund scholarships for outstanding Alief ISD seniors, in addition to mini-grants for teachers leading innovative classroom programs.

Golfers will take part in a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Sugar Creek Country Club, followed by a luncheon, raffle and auction at 2 p.m.

Board member Dr. Gregg Patrick said he enjoyed his first Alief ISD golf tournament last year, and hoped to see more people out for this year's event.

"A tremendous experience at Sugar Creek," Patrick said. "The golf tournament is very important because our kids, many of them don't have the necessary tools and necessary funds to purchase their uniforms, to purchase their school supplies."

Patrick said so far, the foundation has raised $59,000 of their $70,000 goal.

He also showed ABC13 some of the items up for grabs during this year's auction, from a signed and framed Clint Eastwood picture to various sports memorabilia.

Alief ISD presents "Alief Proud Festival"

If you can't make it out to this year's golf tournament, Alief ISD families can also enjoy a day of fun on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Crump Stadium.

The Alief Proud Festival features live music, family activities, student performances, food trucks and more. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crump Stadium is located at 12321 Alief Clodine Rd., in Houston.

