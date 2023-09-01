Mealer's former attorney filed a letter with the court, saying she doesn't support Mealer's claims of ballot fraud, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

GOP opponent who challenged Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo in 2022 continues lawsuit with new counsel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Republican opponent who challenged Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in last November's election is continuing her lawsuit over alleged voter fraud but without her original attorney.

According to our news partners at the Houston Chronicle, a former attorney for Alexandra del Moral Mealer filed a letter with the court, saying she doesn't support Mealer's claims of ballot fraud.

Mealer's case originally challenged her election results based on the Election Day ballot paper shortages at about 20 polling locations, but her updated petition also includes allegations that the county counted 32,000 illegal ballots.

"Had she indicated a desire to pursue such claims we would not have accepted her as a client," Elizabeth Alvarez wrote in an affidavit she sent Monday in an email to the judge and attorneys involved in 20 pending election contest lawsuits.

Mealer has new counsel -- Steven J. Mitby and Michael K. Barnhart.

She lost the election by about 18,000 points to Hidalgo.