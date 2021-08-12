auto theft

Mom and son's Fort Bend Co. arrests uncover alleged luxury car thefts worth $528,000

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The arrests of a woman and her adult son in Katy have led Fort Bend County investigators to uncover what they believe is an organized crime ring involving stolen high-end luxury cars.

The sheriff's office revealed Thursday the details into the arrests of 47-year-old Nga Thi Nguyen and her 22-year-old son, Alex Van Le.

An anonymous tip led Auto Theft Unit detectives of the sheriff's office to their Katy home in the 1800 block of Brea Ridge Trail, which is located in the Grayson Woods subdivision, on Aug. 4. It was there that they found what they were told were stolen vehicles.

The five vehicles recovered all had a combined value of $528,000. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicles were:
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz S550, valued at $95,000;
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580, valued at $130,000;
  • 2018 Audi R8, valued at $140,000;
  • 2021 BMW X6, valued at $65,000;
  • 2021 Lexus LX 570, valued at $98,000.

While the sheriff's office didn't provide specific details, they said six motor vehicle companies were identified in a stolen vehicle ring tied to the mother-son duo. Those companies are:

  • Auto Source of Houston;
  • McKenna Motors LLC;
  • A1-Imports;
  • Freeman Auto Sales;
  • PR One Sales LLC;
  • McKenna of Houston LLC.

The sheriff's office believes vehicles purchased from the businesses may be tied to the ring, and they urged anyone who bought from them or from Nguyen and Le to come forward to Auto Theft Unit investigators by calling 281-341-3853.

Nguyen and Le were each charged with second-degree felony theft of property.
