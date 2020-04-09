Houston Astros

Astros players Lance McCullers and Alex Bregman surprise students during virtual prom

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are continuing to go above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, Lance McCullers Jr. and Alex Bregman surprised a group of St. Thomas High School students during their virtual prom on Zoom.

Parent Karen Vine Fuller called in several favors to make it a memorable prom even though students could not physically be together due to the pandemic.

"About 10 minutes before the call, I told my friend that I was sorry I had to ask for a favor," Fuller said. "She said, 'No, Lance is going to call, and Bregman.'"

McCullers was working out with Bregman when the call came in.

"Breggy popped on with us and we spent about 10 to 12 minutes on there," McCullers said. "It was cool. I feel really bad. Those experiences in my life were very cool and fun, especially for the seniors. We just wanted to make it something quick and simple like a Zoom call and try to make it special."

Senior John Groff said he was shocked when he saw Bregman and McCullers on the call.

"I got a text that said, 'Get on the virtual prom,'" Groff said. "I only expected to see my friend group, but got on there and saw Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers. I did not expect that."

More TOP STORIES News