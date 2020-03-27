Coronavirus

Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treat Houston Methodist nurses to lunch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To say thank you to the hardworking medical staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Astros stars Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treated them to lunch.

The baseball stars catered meals for nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital on Thursday, which also would have been Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

Many events have been canceled, and sports leagues, including the NBA, have suspended their seasons due to the outbreak.

MLB has pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest.

So in the meantime, the guys are using their time wisely to give back.

"Thank you, Lance and Carlos. We love you. We appreciate it," Houston Methodist staff said in a video posted to Correa's Instagram account.

Correa also shared photos of the Chipotle boxes stacked to feed the staff.

"THANK YOU You guys are the real HEROES! Working every single day in the front lines to help the victims of this terrible virus. We appreciate every one of you! Once again, THANK YOU," Correa wrote on Instagram.


But this isn't the first occasion of Astros players doing their part to help keep everyone safe and to help small businesses where they can.

Friday morning, Josh Reddick and Aledyms Diaz were also part of a video thanking all health care workers.

"Stay strong for us as we all stay at home, stay safe, and we try to beat this," Reddick said.



McCullers took to social media in hopes of encouraging Houston residents to patronize area food places with the hashtag #eatlocal.

Correa and teammate third baseman Alex Bregman have also shared messages encouraging fans to stay at home.

EMBED More News Videos

Correa targeted millennials in a social media video saying, "I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people."



SEE ALSO: What the Houston Astros are doing for stay at home
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrosmethodist hospitalcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
Coronavirus: USNS Mercy arrives at Port of LA - WATCH
High school principal tests positive for COVID-19
House debates $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Hermann's stricter visitation policy begins today
One more warm day before a front and storms
Harris Co. emergency management to give update on COVID-19
High school principal tests positive for COVID-19
This video out of Friendswood is sure to make you smile
Beloved Texas high school band director dies from COVID-19
Amazon worker at Houston warehouse is COVID-19 positive
Show More
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
Lubbock officers give out meals to truckers delivering supplies
ABC13's Morning News
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News