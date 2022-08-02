Astros star Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcome first child - a boy

Oh baby! Reagan revealed on social media that she is due in August 2022. Congrats to the Bregmans!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Alex Bregman with a baby carriage.

The video above is from when the couple announced they were expecting.

No, really.

Houston Astros' third baseman and his wife, Reagan, welcomed a potential future major leaguer - Knox Samuel Bregman.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, shared a photo of their newborn son on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after Reagan went into labor Monday. Bregman was on the team's lineup for the Astros game against the Boston Red Sox, but was taken out just an hour before the first pitch.

Since sharing the news, they've received an outpouring of support from family, friends, and fans.

"Congrats Brrrrregybomm!!!" Alex's teammate Jose Urquidy commented.

The Astros team and H-E-B, whom employs Alex as a regular pitchman, also offered their congratulations on the post.