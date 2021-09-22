COVID-19 vaccine

Aldine ISD to offer $500 incentive to fully vaccinated employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aldine ISD is giving employees an incentive to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district says that it will offer a one-time incentive of $500 to qualifying full-time employees, permanent part-time employees, dedicated substitutes and long-term substitutes serving as the teacher of record under its voluntary COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program.

It was approved by Aldine's board of trustees during Tuesday's meeting.

The program will begin Thursday, and all incentives are to be paid out by Dec. 10, 2021.

In order for an employee to participate in the program, they must complete the COVID-19 vaccine incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 19.

AISD said the incentive will be paid for through emergency COVID-19 relief money and the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The district expects that the initiative will help give it an idea of how many people are fully vaccinated and can help with the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending on vaccination status.
