Plastic pallets on fire at commercial building near Bush Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Huge flames were seen pouring out of a building Wednesday night in north Harris County near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Investigators say the fire broke out at a commercial business in the 19700 block of Aldine Westfield near Richey Road.

According to authorities, the facility refurbishes plastic pallets, and that's what was on fire behind the building.

Fire officials told ABC13 multiple non-toxic chemicals were found burning, but there was no danger to the public.

It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone was in the building at the time the fire broke out. ABC13 viewers sent video showing the building up in flames.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating.
