21-year-old shot and killed while working on car in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while working on a car in southwest Houston, police said. Now, law enforcement is searching for the person who did it.

The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7127 Alder Drive. Police said they were called to a business at the location and learned that Christopher Arellano had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead the next day, on Sept. 3.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

A witness told HPD officers that Arellano was working on a car when the suspect shot him multiple times. The suspect then allegedly fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was said to be wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and refer to case No. 125890223.