Astros arrive home after Game 5 victory over Red Sox

EMBED <>More Videos

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How do you know you've made it?

When your name becomes a verb.

After Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez "Framberized" the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS Wednesday night, Valdez was all smiles as he and the team returned home.



The 9-1 victory gives the Astros a 3-2 series lead, but it also means Houston is just one win away from going back to the World Series for the third time since 2017.

Framber pitched eight innings of near-perfect baseball.

At 27 years old, he is now the youngest starter to go eight-plus innings pitched, allowing one run or less in a postseason game since Madison Bumgarner in 2016, according to a tweet from MLB Stats.



So it's no surprise he was smiling and bobbing his head to the music overnight as the players and their families arrived at Minute Maid Park.

ABC13's cameras were there to capture everyone rolling in and spotted many familiar faces, including Carlos Correa, Martin Maldonado and Yordan Alvarez.

You can watch the video above to see their arrival.

After a day of rest Thursday, the hunt for another World Series berth will continue Friday, when Game 6 of the ALCS is played in Houston.

Tickets are limited.

Astros manager Dusty Baker has not said who will start on the mound just yet.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.

