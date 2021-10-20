Carlos Correa gifted 'Mr. October' hat by baseball legend Reggie Jackson after ALCS Game 4 win

After Game 4 of the AL Championship Series versus the Red Sox on Boston's turf, Reggie Jackson, known as Mr. October for his stellar postseason performances with the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, gave the shortstop his Astros hat with the phrase stitched on the side.
"We had that great game, and then when I went back to the locker, Reggie Jackson gave me one of his hats that he's been wearing around, and to me, that was such a great honor. Reggie Jackson is such a legend of the game. Just giving me the hat with 'Mr. October' on the side. That was special to me," Correa said, smiling from ear-to-ear in a postgame interview.
Correa's not exaggerating about that great game.
After going down 1-2 in the ALCS, Houston badly needed to come up with a win in Game 4.
They were trailing the Red Sox until the eighth inning, when they evened the score at 2-2.
Then, Correa had a lead-off double in the ninth inning that would go on to help bust the game wide open as the Astros scored seven runs, cementing their 9-2 victory and allowing them to tie the series 2-2.
And Correa's not wrong when he says that Jackson is a legend.
Jackson notably earned the nickname "Mr. October" from his own World Series appearances, including when he hit five home runs in the 1977 World Series as a Yankee.
But he recently traded those famous New York pinstripes for Houston's trademark orange and blue when he became a special adviser to Astros owner Jim Crane.
According to ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle, Jackson has been spotted sporting the cap with the words "Mr. October" around batting practice before Astros games.
The Chronicle's Chandler Rome shared a photo a couple of days ago showing Jackson in the gear.
Reggie Jackson with “Mr. October” stitched on his hat. pic.twitter.com/Pquuj2aamB— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 18, 2021
Now, Correa has his own and we need him to show up as Mr. October once again as the Astros stay in Boston for Game 5 Wednesday afternoon and look to take the series lead.
The Chron points out Correa's career postseason numbers are similar to Jackson's, though as far as World Series titles, Correa has to put in a bit more work to catch up to Jackson.
Jackson has five World Series championships to Correa's one from 2017.
First pitch Wednesday is at 4:08 p.m.