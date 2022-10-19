Lost dog named Mila reunited with owner after car thief swiped vehicle in East Downtown

The little dog was taken when a thief took off with her owner's Jaguar outside of an East Downtown convenience store.

"I don't care about the car. I just want my dog back." The Jaguar XF has already been recovered, but there was no sign off the little Maltese Shih Tzu mix.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was reunited with her dog days after someone took off with her vehicle while the pooch was still inside.

The video featured above is from the previous report when the dog was first missing.

Neha Wooten's vehicle, with her dog inside, was taken from the East Downtown area on Monday.

The victim of a car theft, Neha Wooten was able to find her dog at the deer park animal shelter. On Wednesday, the Maltese Shih Tzu mix named Mila was back in her mother's arms after she found her at the Deer Park animal shelter

Wooten's husband ran into a convenience store off Highway 59 and Runnels for a drink. During the short time he was inside, a man stole the car with Mila in it.

Wooten said she searched for sign of her dog in Pasadena and Houston and was also offering a cash reward for anyone who would have helped her bring Mila home, no questions asked.

Wooten said the Houston Police Department informed her on Tuesday that her car turned up in Pasadena.

SEE ALSO: Baytown family stunned their stolen dog 'Sheba' was found 5 years later