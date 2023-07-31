Opening statements were supposed to be delivered on Monday, but jurors did not show up after the judge said there is "an ongoing issue that must be addressed."

AJ Armstrong: 3rd capital murder trial to begin on Monday July 31, after several delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, July 31, AJ Armstrong, who is accused of killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., will appear in court for a third time.

The video above is from a previous report

This start date comes after the initial trial date of June 5 was pushed back due to an 'ongoing issue,' according to a judge.

RELATED: AJ Armstrong's 3rd murder trial delayed until July 31 due to 'ongoing issue,' judge says

It is expected for Armstrong's defense attorneys to say prosecutors need to look elsewhere for a defendant and for prosecutors to say no one else could have committed the crime.

The crime at the center of the case occurred in July 2016.

Dawn and Antonio Sr. were found shot to death inside their southwest Houston home.

At the time, the couple's two children were home, one of those kids being Armstrong, who was just 16 years old. He was charged with capital murder just hours later.

WATCH: FROM CRIME SCENE TO THE COURT ROOM- Courtney Fischer takes you inside the AJ Armstrong case

Armstrong was tried twice in court, but both cases ended with a hung jury.

In a span of three weeks, a third jury was selected after extensive and in-depth questioning. That jury is expected in the court room starting on Monday.

No cameras will be allowed during the trial, which could last up to three weeks.

See more of ABC13's seven-year coverage on A.J. Armstrong's murder trial.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.