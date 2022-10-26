AJ Armstrong retrial jury struggles to reach verdict

The sequestered jurors are not allowed to use their cell phones, and the televisions have been removed from their hotel rooms.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jurors have been deliberating for 15 hours now in the A.J. Armstrong capital murder retrial. A.J. is on trial for the second time, accused of killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio, as they slept in the family's southwest Houston home in 2016. A.J. was just 16 years old at the time of their deaths.

Judge Kelli Johnson told prosecutors and defense attorneys that based on the amount of evidence in this case, the length of testimony, and the amount of time jurors have been deliberating, she's urging them to continue.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

The jury sent a note to the judge explaining none of the jurors believe his/her vote will change and that they are deadlocked. Judge Johnson brought out the jury and read them the Allen charge.

Under the Allen charge, Johnson explained to jurors that if they cannot come to an agreement, there will be a mistrial. She encouraged jurors on the minority side to reconsider, but not if it compromises one's morals.

Johnson also explained that any future jury will have the same struggles this jury may be dealing with and there is no reason to hope the next jury will find the process any easier.

In 2019, A.J.'s first capital murder trial ended in a mistrial with a hung jury. Jurors deliberated for 19 hours but could not agree. We reported in 2019, they were split: 10 jurors believed A.J. was guilty and two believed he was not guilty.

As soon as decision in this case is reached, we'll let you know.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED REPORTS:

'They were always happy': 2 of A.J. Armstrong's former coaches took stand on day 8 of the retrial

AJ Armstrong case: Grim evidence takes center stage in Houston courtroom at capital murder retrial

State rests in AJ Armstrong retrial after testimony on house alarm records from day of murders