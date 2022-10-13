AJ Armstrong case: Grim evidence takes center stage in Houston courtroom at capital murder retrial

On day three of A.J.'s capital murder retrial, the state introduced several pieces of physical evidence, including the gun they say A.J. Armstrong allegedly used to shoot and kill his parents.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prosecutor John Jordan held up a black pistol as he walked slowly in front of 15 jurors: the gun A.J. Armstrong allegedly used to shoot and kill his parents, investigators say.

A.J. was just 16 years old when his parents, Dawn and Antonio were found murdered in their bedroom in 2016. They had each been shot once in the head as they slept in their southwest Houston home.

On day three of A.J.'s capital murder retrial, the state introduced several pieces of physical evidence. Courtroom observers saw shell casings and bullets and a note left beside the gun on the kitchen counter that read: "I HAVE BEEN WATCHING FOR SOME TIME," scribbled in all capital letters.

HPD Sgt. Jimmy James, a crime scene unit officer, was on the stand for more than an hour, detailing the photos he took of the exterior and interior of the Armstrong house in the early morning hours of July 29, 2016, after Dawn and Antonio Sr. were shot to death in their southwest Houston home.

For the second time during this retrial, we saw an emotional A.J., as he put his head down, appearing to cry, when prosecutors showed jurors photos of Dawn and Antonio at the crime scene.

Jordan held up a large strip of carpet cut out from the top of the stairs, with what James said was a burn mark. Investigators have long said A.J. attempted to start a fire and burn the house down at some point, though it's not clear if that was allegedly before or after the murders.

The day ended just as defense had their chance to challenge and question James' photographs and evidence collection.

Earlier in the day, we heard a recording of A.J. being read his rights by a Harris County criminal hearing officer. As A.J. was 16 years old at the time, the officer testified it was customary to read a juvenile their rights without police in the room, so as not to intimidate or pressure a child.

The officer can be heard saying to A.J. multiple times, "I want you to feel comfortable asking me about anything you don't understand."

Toward the end of the recording, A.J. can be heard saying, "I'm really out of the loop on everything, no one has told me anything. How's my dad doing?" The officer answers she doesn't know.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys declined to comment at the end of the day. Day four of the trial resumes at 9 a.m. on Friday.

