Airport shuttle bus flips during accident with SUV near Bush Intercontinental Airport

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An airport shuttle bus was flipped on its side Sunday night after an accident with an SUV.

The accident happened near Bush Intercontinental Airport at Lee Road and Will Clayton Boulevard.

Houston fire department says the SUV with five passengers ran through a stop sign and t-boned the Fast Park shuttle.

They say both vehicles flipped multiple times.

Six people were transported by paramedics to area hospitals.

Fortunately, HFD says all are expected to survive.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonairport newscar crashcar accidentbus crashbush intercontinental airportbus accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ben Taub Hospital ER back open after water leak
Rain chances return as we head into the work week
Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win
Boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to go to Texans game
Splendora ISD officer's door vandalized with swastika and 'pig'
ABC13's Morning News
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe
School removes bathroom stall doors to keep students from vaping
THE 60: Boy who helped Dorian evacuees surprised with trip
Odell Beckham Jr. rocks $350,000 watch during game
More TOP STORIES News