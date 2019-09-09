Airport shuttle bus flips during accident with SUV near Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An airport shuttle bus was flipped on its side Sunday night after an accident with an SUV.The accident happened near Bush Intercontinental Airport at Lee Road and Will Clayton Boulevard.Houston fire department says the SUV with five passengers ran through a stop sign and t-boned the Fast Park shuttle.They say both vehicles flipped multiple times.Six people were transported by paramedics to area hospitals.Fortunately, HFD says all are expected to survive.