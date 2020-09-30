Airbnb shuts down more than 80 party houses across Texas

Austin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 80listings across the state, including some in Houston, have been shut down as part of a company-wide crackdown on party houses.In an announcement issued on Monday, Airbnb said the listings have either received complaints or violated its policies on parties and events.Some of the listings are located in Houston, Pearland, Cypress and Richmond."The vast majority of hosts in Texas contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests," read a statement from Airbnb. "Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies."The listings are located in the following cities:Airbnb announced a global ban on 'party houses' in 2019.The company also set up a 24/7 hotline for nearby residents where neighbors can call anytime and issue a complaint.