Men armed with machete, rifle flee with cookies after register fails to open in robbery, HPD says

Houston police are searching for two suspects accused of aggravated robbery while armed with a machete and rifle on Fondren Road on Sept. 10.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is seeking assistance identifying suspects accused of aggravated robbery in southwest Houston earlier this month.

The incident happened in the 8400 block of Fondren Road on Sunday, Sept. 10.

According to police, at around 10:30 a.m., two masked men entered a store and demanded money from the register while wielding a machete and an assault rifle.

The employee was unable to open the cash register, leading the suspects to grab onlycookies and flee in an unknown direction, HPD said.

Police describe both suspects as Hispanic men. The first suspect was wearing a black pullover with light-colored shorts and held the machete. The second wore camo pants with black shorts and was armed with an assault rifle.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and/or charging of the suspects involved is eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website, mobile app, or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).