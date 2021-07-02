armed robbery

Woman assaulted and robbed by man she thought was delivering her food, records state

Woman assaulted by man she thought was delivering food, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at a Westchase-area hotel.

The incident happened on Jan. 16 at the Home 2 Suites hotel on Wilcrest Drive, according to records.

The victim told police she opened her room door thinking it was the food she had ordered through a delivery service. That's when the suspect, identified as Isaac Osei-Kuffor, forced his way into her room, according to records.

Kuffor pointed a gun at the woman and forced her into a corner of the room before he sexually assaulted her on the bed, records stated.

After the assault, Kuffor reportedly took the victim's cash and phone. He told her to count to 60 and said he was going to leave.

Once gone, the victim called Houston police. She told them Kuffor was wearing an ankle monitor on his left ankle.

Through its system, HPD was able to match the ankle monitor to Kuffor. According to a report, Houston police looked through the hotel's surveillance cameras and matched the description the woman had given.

Kuffor is currently being held at a prison in Diboll, Texas, on an unrelated charge. His projected release date is Aug. 17, but the Harris County District Attorney's Office has placed a hold on him and he will be brought to Harris County to face charges for this incident.
