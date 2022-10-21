Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday.

Harris County deputies responded a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive.

Officials say the victim's 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury.

The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court.

Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark's whereabouts, to contact local law enforcements.