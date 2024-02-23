Heads up, movie lovers! Here's your chance to win a trip to Hollywood: 'Go for it. It's amazing'

Lamar Jr. High School teacher Lynn Kahlenberg won ABC13's After The Oscars Hollywood Getaway last year and is encouraging everyone to apply.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You could win ABC13's After The Oscars Hollywood Getaway, sponsored by Frost Bank.

The Grand Prize winner and a guest will enjoy roundtrip coach airfare for two to Los Angeles, hotel accommodations, two VIP seats to Kelly and Mark's After The Oscars show on March 11, and much more.

"It's a chance. I've been entering contests for 20 years now," Kahlenberg said. "If you can enter this one and see behind the scenes of Hollywood and see what you see in the movies, go for it. It's amazing. It's so cool."

The ticket giveaway is open to residents in the ABC13 viewing area who are at least 18 years of age. Applications close at midnight on Saturday.

The Oscars are on March 10. You can watch the awards show live on ABC13.

