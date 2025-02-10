Enter for a chance to win a trip to Hollywood for 'Live with Kelly and Mark's' After The Oscars show

"Live" is back for its annual After The Oscars show, celebrating the best movies, celebrity guests, red carpet fashion, and more!

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" family will be live from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Special Guest Nikki Glaser will join Kelly and Mark to recap the unforgettable moments with Oscar winners, musical performances, fashion panels, and more -- and you can win tickets to be there!

Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to Hollywood to be in the audience with VIP treatment!

Our Grand Prize winner and a guest will enjoy roundtrip coach airfare for two to Los Angeles, hotel accommodations, two VIP seats at "Live's" After The Oscars show on March 3, and local ground transportation, along with admission to a special welcome reception and a $250 prepaid gift card.

Ticket giveaway is open to residents of the KTRK-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.

See the Official Rules here.