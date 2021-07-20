airport security

15 live African snails found inside woman's luggage at IAH, customs officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Weirdest things confiscated by TSA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a dozen live African snails were found in a traveler's luggage at Bush Airport, officials said.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 15 snails were found in plastic bags inside a woman's luggage earlier this month.

Customs officials said she was traveling from Nigeria and initially only declared dried beef, but later said she had live snails. Officials found three plastic bags containing the live snails with fresh leaves and about a quarter of a pound of beef.

READ ALSO: Traveler busted with crystal meth inside breakfast burrito at Houston airport

The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who identified the snails as giant land snails, also known as banana rasp snails.

They said the snails are native to west Africa and can affect fruit crops and plants.



"Our agriculture specialists remain vigilant in protecting the U.S. from foreign animal and plant disease that could threaten U.S. crop production and livestock industry or be transmitted to humans," said Houston CBP Port Director Shawn Polley.

All snails were turned over to USDA.

On a typical travel day last year, customs officials said agriculture specialists found 250 pests at U.S. ports of entry and 3,091 materials for quarantine, such as plants, meat, animal by-product and soil.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonafricatravelborder patroltsapassengerinsectairport newsair travelbush intercontinental airportafricanigeriaanimalsu.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT SECURITY
United says no duct-taping passengers after Frontier flight incident
FAA calls on airports for help after Philly to Miami flight chaos
Spike in air rage incidents, latest on Philly-Miami flight
Man hospitalized after opening plane door, exiting onto CA taxiway
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News