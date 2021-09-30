Houston Afghan Resettlement Fund set up to help 3,000 people resettling in southeast Texas

On Thursday, Eyewitness News stopped by an apartment complex where Exclusive Furniture donated mattresses to those looking to build a life in southeast Texas. Sam Zavary is the CEO of the company.
He said it's important the refugees know they're welcomed in our community.
"I think it's our purpose to help them," said Zavary. "Most of them have come over here with just a shirt on their back...They have nobody. They have gone through a hard time, a tough transition."
This week, several organizations launched the Houston Afghan Resettlement Fund.
They're hoping to raise $8.5 million in their efforts to assist about 3,000 Afghans who will settle in the area.
SEE ALSO: Afghans who got out in time fear for relatives: 'It's the last time we're going to meet each other'
Afghan who's now in Houston fears the worst for his family 'I'm not going to see them again'
ABC13's Steve Campion has been following Afghan's resettling here in the city. For updates, follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.