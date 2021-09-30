Houston Afghan Resettlement Fund set up to help 3,000 people resettling in southeast Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10988742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An interpreter and his wife arrived in the U.S. in 2020 with a special visa. They went to visit family in Kabul in July but found themselves in the middle of the government collapse. When they found a way home, he had to leave his mother and siblings behind.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Families who fled Afghanistan are already finding a new home in Houston.On Thursday, Eyewitness News stopped by an apartment complex where Exclusive Furniture donated mattresses to those looking to build a life in southeast Texas. Sam Zavary is the CEO of the company.He said it's important the refugees know they're welcomed in our community."I think it's our purpose to help them," said Zavary. "Most of them have come over here with just a shirt on their back...They have nobody. They have gone through a hard time, a tough transition."This week, several organizations launched theThey're hoping to raise $8.5 million in their efforts to assist about 3,000 Afghans who will settle in the area.