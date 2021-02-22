Houston relief fund on the way in wake of historic winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10360998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We know so many Texans are in need of help recovering from the winter storm. Here's how to apply for aid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians are in for another long cleanup process in the wake of last week's winter storm that pushed home power usage and water supplies to the limit.Mayor Sylvester Turner is announcing details of a new Winter Storm Relief Fund, the latest Houston-area disaster recovery assistance program.A news briefing is underway.Turner is also joined by CenterPoint Energy President and CEO Dave Lesar and members of the fund's advisory committee. Representatives from the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Houston are also due to speak at the city hall event.While it will take a while to determine a firm count, hundreds of thousands of Houstonians were impacted in some way, shape or form by the historic winter storm. Community leaders including Turner, Hidalgo and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz have confirmed they lost power during the course of last week's severe weather event.In addition, the winter storm fund is being established in the midst of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and several other past disasters that have left scars on the area. Recovery funds for the 2020 Watson Grinding explosion and Tropical Storm Imelda from 2019 still exist, not to mention ongoing flood prevention programs established in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.A complete list and updates of the various disaster programs can be found on the