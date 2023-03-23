No shots fired after reports of active shooter at Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Families and patients at the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital had quite the scare Wednesday night after a lockdown was issued.

At about 8 p.m., two drivers, a man and woman, were in some sort of argument on Kelly Street, according to police.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the woman pulled up to the hospital and told security that she was trying to get away from a man she was dating who had a gun.

Harris Health confirmed with Eyewitness News that security then issued a lockdown for an active shooter.

Off-duty officers working security determined there were no shots fired and ended the lockdown, according to police. Investigators said the suspected gunman didn't get inside the building.

"The male was never on the property," Lt. Larry Crowson, with HPD, said. "The female went into the hospital to try to get away from the boyfriend as safe area."

Authorities did not say if any suspects were arrested.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.