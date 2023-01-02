Whose cleanup is it anyways? Action 13 reaches out to 3 jurisdictions over 'eye sore' dump site

The city of Houston, Harris County Precinct 2, and the county's toll road authority are among those we reached out to.

'Eye sore' is what residents call the dumpsite, filled with mattresses, bags, and piles of trash accumulated over the last six months.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine not being able to drive through your part of town without dodging mattresses and trash bags that have been dumped along the road.

That's how it is for one community near Hardy Toll Road and Gulf Bank Road.

An ABC13 viewer named Jacqueline Avalos alerted Action 13 on the ongoing problem via email.

"I noticed the trash has been dumped over the last six months," she wrote. "It has accumulated to the point of becoming an eye sore."

ABC13 went to the area and found heavy amounts of trash dumped along Gulf Bank-Hardy Road and going southbound alongside the Hardy Toll Road near Webster.

It's a problem that neighbors in this area have also noticed.

"I see a lot of people driving around, and they just stop by and dump their trash," Laura, a woman who lives near the dumping site along the Hardy Toll Road, said. "It's sad to see people come by and throw their trash around."

ABC13 reached out to multiple entities to find out who might be responsible for cleaning this up.

The City of Houston is responsible for residential trash pick-up in the area, but Harris County Precinct 2 also extends into this part of the city.

We also emailed the Harris County Toll Road Authority, as a lot of the trash is dumped alongside their road.

Harris County Precinct 2 was the only organization that responded, but they said they'd have to look into the situation the next day.

Other neighbors who spoke with ABC13 said they've tried calling the county but have not reached anyone.

"You do get a little phone call, and you do say something once in a while, but nothing ever gets done," resident Jose Perez said. "You get to the point that you say (forget) it."

Action 13 will continue to look into this story in the coming days.

