Man facing manslaughter charge after killing friend in accidental shooting, deputies said

What detectives first believed was an accidental shooting in a home north of Houston is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Jose Olvera faces a manslaughter charge after he admitted to fatally shooting his friend inside of his home.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Deputies were dispatched to the 1450 block of Oxford Meadow Drive on Saturday in reference to an accidental shooting.



When authorities arrived on scene, deputies said they found 45-year-old Felipe Hernandez with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

According to the Harris County Sherriff's Office, Olvera, who owns the home, originally told detectives that he and Hernandez had been drinking and looking at guns when Hernandez accidentally shot himself.

Olvera later admitted to homicide investigators that he accidentally shot Hernandez while playing around with the gun, trying to scare him.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is leading this investigation. Olvera posted a $25,000 bond after he was booked into the Harris County Jail.



This weekend, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg introduced a "Safe Gun Storage" campaign to educate the community about gun violence and gun safety.

Among the speakers on Saturday, victims' family members used their voices to spread awareness and spark lasting change.

"One life saved, we've done our job," said Michele Oncken, Chief Prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

