Several Houstonians focused on protecting properties for future flood events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians are no strangers to the concept of flooding, from minor rainstorms that cause delays to the evening commute to extreme events where floodwaters are measured in feet, to spilling into area homes and businesses. Flooding is significant specifically in Meyerland, which falls along the Brays Bayou, where thousands of families absolutely love where they live. But these families are also prepared for water to flood their homes any day with heavy rain in the forecast.

ABC-Owned Television Stations, including ABC13, are committed to the Weathering Tomorrow project, where important weather stories are highlighted and how the climate will look in the year 2050. And when it comes to flood events here in southeast Texas, studies show how the effects of climate change could lead to not only more commonplace flood events, but more severe. And in Meyerland, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods by flooding over the years, ABC13 found resilient Houstonians focused on protecting their properties for the future.

Michele Meicler has lived in Meyerland her whole life, but she says her house never flooded before the Memorial Day Flood of 2015. It's been in her family for generations, dating back to the 1960s. Meicler said after flooding for the first time in 2015, it happened again in the Tax Day Flood of 2016, and Harvey in 2017. She describes how each of the three floods were different in how her home flooded, but nonetheless had to completely start from scratch after each one.

"Flood one, I learned nothing. Right? It was just a deer in the headlights. Just like, what do you do? You know, flood two, I learned how to pick out fixtures and appliances and cabinets and, you know, plumbing and, and things like that. And then flood three was just, let's do it again," Meicler said. "Although the third time was the worst 'cause I was, you know, three feet of water. I mean, it was, you know, a little, more difficult mentally to, to see everything around you being devastated."

Andrea Kawaja, who owns Afloat Insurance in Houston, understands the challenges people face when trying to find and afford flood insurance. Kawaja mentioned how floods are like snowflakes and encourages clients to purchase flood insurance even if their homes have never flooded before.

According to the research from The First Street Foundation analyzed by ABC, there are nearly 900,000 homes and businesses in southeast Texas with an 80% chance or better of flooding by 2053. But as many as 44% of those properties may not have flood insurance. There are a few reasons for this.

One reason is the cost of flood insurance.

"Oh, my gosh. If I hadn't had flood insurance, I'd be living with my parents again or something. Just the house was destroyed," Meicler said. "I had to gut my house three times."

Another is being able to obtain a policy it at all. ABC13 found out that some large, private companies are not writing policies in Harris County because the risk is too high.

"FEMA does not decline any home. They write all the homes, whereas the private insurance carriers pick and choose who they wanna underwrite the risk for," Kawaja said.

There are even resources for small business owners who rent a space. Kawaja said that in some cases you can purchase flood insurance for the property, or at least find coverage for the contents of your store.

And it's worth mentioning that the FEMA flood maps they create to show the risk a property could have from flooding aren't updated uniformly. In Meyerland, FEMA updated the flood maps in 2019. Some maps in southeast Texas haven't been updated since 2007, so homeowners may think they're safe but could be at greater risk for flooding than they know. Those old maps are just one of the reasons why homeowners skip flood insurance, but experts tell ABC13 not having flood insurance could lead to financial ruin for your family.

So the best way to prepare for future flood events is to educate yourself on the risk of flooding in your neighborhood and purchase flood insurance. And for many flood-prone communities, it's not a matter of if but when the next flood will occur.

When asked what happens if Houston floods again, Meicler said, "I'll probably rebuild again and not move. This is my home."

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.