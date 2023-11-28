What is an ABC13 Weather Alert Day and why is it important?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've probably heard the phrase, "Stay weather aware," for days when we expect inclement weather in southeast Texas. And at ABC13, we have a special distinction to help point out the ones that could be the most impactful: the ABC13 Weather Alert Day.

ABC13 Weather Alert Days are put in place by the Eyewitness News weather team and can be given for a variety of reasons.

From severe storms that could bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes to wet weather systems that could bring flooding. Or even for unprecedented heat or cold temperatures.

And then there's the tropics, where an approaching storm could prompt alert days for several days in a row.

It's a sign to not only stay weather aware but also to plan ahead and adjust your schedule to accommodate potential conditions. There are even days when the weather could be life-threatening, and you may need to take action to protect yourself, your family, and your home.

RELATED: Keep these resources handy when storms threaten on ABC13 Weather Alert Days

Chief Forecaster David Tillman weighed in on the importance of Weather Alert Days.

"Weather Alert Days are especially important when there are large community events where many people could be outside and impacted," Tillman said.

So when an ABC13 Weather Alert Day is in the forecast, you can trust our team will keep you up to date on the incoming weather and help you prepare for it.

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.